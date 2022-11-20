Lyn and Karen (Zahm) Hulit

CELEBRATING 40TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Lyndall R. Hulit and Mary Karen Zahm were married Nov. 27, 1982, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, Neb. Lyn and Karen will be celebrating their anniversary with a Caribbean cruise in January 2023.

Their family includes Sean and Jill Hulit of Polk City, Iowa, Bryan Hulit of Platte City, Mo., and Sarah and Matt Bartlett of Omaha. They have seven grandchildren, Hazel and Gannon Hulit; Corbin Hulit-Canfield, Emma-Grace and Terra-Ann Hulit; and Lizzylee and Owen Bartlett.

Cards of congratulations can be mailed to:

1117 W. 11th St., Grand Island, NE 68801