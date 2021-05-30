 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark and Millie (Kozak) Simcox
0 comments

Mark and Millie (Kozak) Simcox

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mark and Millie (Kozak) Simcox

50th Wedding Anniversary

June 5, 1971-2021

Mark and Millie (Kozak) Simcox

Wishes requested to:

50076 Brayton Road

Wolbach, NE 68882

Blessed with family:

Valerie and husband Chuck

and Jessica and husband Dave

Grandsons, Hunter and Grayson

and son, Jeff — in heaven

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts