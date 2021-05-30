Mark and Millie (Kozak) Simcox May 30, 2021 2 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 50th Wedding AnniversaryJune 5, 1971-2021Mark and Millie (Kozak) SimcoxWishes requested to:50076 Brayton RoadWolbach, NE 68882Blessed with family:Valerie and husband Chuckand Jessica and husband DaveGrandsons, Hunter and Graysonand son, Jeff — in heaven 0 comments Tags Jeff Millie Mark Jessica Valerie Dave Hunter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Jim and Ginger Schultz May 23, 2021 Jim & Ginger Schultz