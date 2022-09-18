 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlin and Sharon Schweitzer

  • 0
Marlin and Sharon Schweitzer

Happy 50th Anniversary

Marlin & Sharon Schweitzer

September 22

To help them celebrate, their children and grandchildren are requesting a card shower for them. In the cards we ask you include a fond memory that you have of them from the past.

Please send cards to:

14163 W. Kansas St.

Cairo, NE 68824

Thank you,

Steve and Rashelle Callahan

Harly and Mandi Amy

Bill and Jayce Witt

Nick Schweitzer and Trina Nelson

And grandchildren,

Brandon Callahan

People are also reading…

Alayna Amy

Skylar Schweitzer

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts