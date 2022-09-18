Marlin and Sharon Schweitzer

Happy 50th Anniversary
Marlin & Sharon Schweitzer
September 22
To help them celebrate, their children and grandchildren are requesting a card shower for them. In the cards we ask you include a fond memory that you have of them from the past.
Please send cards to:
14163 W. Kansas St.
Cairo, NE 68824
Thank you,
Steve and Rashelle Callahan
Harly and Mandi Amy
Bill and Jayce Witt
Nick Schweitzer and Trina Nelson
And grandchildren,
Brandon Callahan
Alayna Amy
Skylar Schweitzer