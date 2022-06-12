Marvin and Carolyn (Terry) Heil
60th Wedding Anniversary
Marvin and Carolyn Heil will be celebrating their
60th Diamond Wedding Anniversary
Sunday, June 19, with an open house reception.
The reception will be from 2 to 5 p.m.
at the Loup City Legion Club, 141 N. Seventh St. in Loup City.
No Gifts, Please.
Marvin Heil and Carolyn Terry were united in marriage
June 16, 1962, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna.
Their family includes daughter, Teri Sell of Arcadia,
two sons, Randy Heil and girlfriend Maggie Martin of Loup City,
Roger Heil and wife Ann of Ord,
four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.