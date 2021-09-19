 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neale and Carol (Liebsack) Wells
0 comments

Neale and Carol (Liebsack) Wells

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Neale & Carol Wells

Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Neale and Carol (Liebsack) Wells were married Sept. 23, 1951, at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Grand Island.

The family includes the late Lori Olesen and granddaughter, Misty Dent; Sue and Don Vigil, granddaughters, Stephanie Stoner and Jessica (Ben) Worrell, and great-grandchildren, William and Evelyn; Jay and Tami Wells and granddaughters, Rianna and Raegen Wells.

Please mail cards to:

Neale and Carol Wells

404 Woodland Drive, Apt. No. 62, Grand Island, NE 68801

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts