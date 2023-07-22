Owen and Fern Parkinson Jul 22, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 75th Wedding Anniversary!Owen and Fern ParkinsonJuly 28, 1948 - July 28, 2023With much love from your familyPlease send cards to:2524 W. North Front St., Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Botany Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Larry and Euni Hansen HAPPY 65TH ANNIVERSARY Gordon and Neta (Hepp) Dibbern Happy 70th Anniversary! Vincent and Marilyn Boudreau Vincent and Marilyn Boudreau Bobby and Susan Larsen Bobby and Susan Larsen