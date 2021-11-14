Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz Nov 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 50th Anniversary!Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz were married Nov. 20, 1971.Please join us in celebrating this special occasion by showering them with cards!1224 Cheyenne St., Boelus, NE 68820Love you,Your children and grandchildren 0 comments Tags Norma Paul Janulewicz Anniversary Occasion Grandchild Cards Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Ron and Kay (Fairbanks) Bockstadter Oct 31, 2021 Ron and Kay Bockstadter Anniversaries Thomas and Sally (Koperski) Mudloff Oct 31, 2021 Happy Belated 50th Anniversary