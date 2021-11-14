 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz
0 comments

Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz were married Nov. 20, 1971.

Please join us in celebrating this special occasion by showering them with cards!

1224 Cheyenne St., Boelus, NE 68820

Love you,

Your children and grandchildren

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts