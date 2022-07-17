R. Kent & Carolyn Lichtenwalter Jul 17, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save R. Kent & Carolyn LichtenwalterMarried July 14, 1957, at Cozad, Neb.We celebrated our 65th anniversary this week.Our address is:2231 Rue De College, Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags R. Carolyn Lichtenwalter Anniversary Neb. Address Ken Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bill and Marcia McDonald Bill & Marcia McDonald Larry and Daisy Sperling Happy 50th Anniversary Wayne and Ardythe Moeller Wayne & Ardythe Moeller Don and Jan Placke Don and Jan Placke Robert ‘Bob’ and Roseann Allen Happy 50th Anniversary Shannon and Lori Ready Happy 35th Wedding Anniversary Arlo and Marcia Bockerman Arlo and Marcia Bockerman