Ralph and Chris Zavala — 50 Years
Ralph and Chris (Aguilar) Zavala were married July 23, 1971, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island.
Their family includes Rob and Kelli Zavala of Lincoln, Tim and Kim Zavala and Rico and Angie Zavala, all of Hickman, and Michael Zavala and friend, Morgan Schrunk, of Lincoln. They have eight grandchildren Mya and Carter; Bailee, Ella and Alex; and Kendall, Max and Madyn.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a family trip to the Ozarks.
Cards can be sent to them at:
428 Chestnut St., Hickman, NE 68372