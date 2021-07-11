 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ralph and Chris (Aguilar) Zavala
0 comments

Ralph and Chris (Aguilar) Zavala

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph and Chris Zavala — 50 Years

Ralph and Chris (Aguilar) Zavala were married July 23, 1971, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island.

Their family includes Rob and Kelli Zavala of Lincoln, Tim and Kim Zavala and Rico and Angie Zavala, all of Hickman, and Michael Zavala and friend, Morgan Schrunk, of Lincoln. They have eight grandchildren Mya and Carter; Bailee, Ella and Alex; and Kendall, Max and Madyn.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a family trip to the Ozarks.

Cards can be sent to them at:

428 Chestnut St., Hickman, NE 68372

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts