Rich and Linda Nelson

Rich and Linda Nelson

Rich & Linda Nelson

Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Rich and Linda Nelson of Boelus were married March 24, 1972, in Grand Island.

To this union, two children were born, Ross and Shana. Their family includes Ross Nelson and his wife, Deb, of Mead, Colo., and Shana Peterson and her husband, Mike, of Kenesaw. They, along with their three grandsons, Austin, Ian and Garret Peterson, are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Anniversary wishes can be sent to:

2438 Seventh Ave., Boelus, NE 68820

