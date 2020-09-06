 Skip to main content
Richard and Rebecca (O’Donnell) King
Happy 50th Anniversary, Richard and Rebecca King

Richard and Rebecca (O’Donnell) King were married Sept. 5, 1970, at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Washington, D.C.

Their family includes a daughter and son-in-law, Fiona and David Uhler, a son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Ellen King, and two grandsons, Colin and Sam King.

Due to Covid-19, the Kings will delay their anniversary celebration until their 51st in 2021. Until then, please send cards and congratulations to:

1811 Roberta Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

