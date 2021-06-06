 Skip to main content
Robert and Joan Wiese

Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Robert and Joan Wiese of Grand Island will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12.

Their children and grandchildren would like family and friends to honor this special occasion with a card shower.

Please send congratulations to:

619 Fleetwood Road, Grand Island, NE 68803

Bob and Joan’s family include their three sons and families, Todd and Amy, Whitney and Mia of Grand Island; Steve and Megan, Jase, Jesse and Rudy of Sterling; and Scott and Melissa, Keiley and Kaden of Grand Island.

Bob and Joan were married June 12, 1971, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

