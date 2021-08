50th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Robert and Sharon (Young) Schanou were married Sunday, Aug. 15,1971, at the First Presbyterian Church in Pender, Neb. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Bob and Sharon have two children and five grandchildren, Nathaniel, his wife Kristi, and Brooklynn, Maks and Caitlin; and Barb, her husband Brandon, and Brayden and Bennett.

Your best wishes can be sent to:

Bob and Sharon Schanou

14682 Shelton Road, Shelton, NE 68876