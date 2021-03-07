 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron and Betty Rhoads
0 comments

Ron and Betty Rhoads

  • 0

50 WONDERFUL YEARS

Ron and Betty Rhoads

In honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Ron and Betty Rhoads of Grand Island, their family is requesting a card shower.

Cards may be sent to them at:

2817 Kingston Circle, Grand Island, NE 68803

Their family includes:

Scott and Allyson Rhoads of Gretna, Joey and Rick Olsen of Lincoln;

grandchildren, Jack and Henry Rhoads, and Kyra and Issak Olsen

Ron Rhoads and Betty Kuszak were married March 13, 1971, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.

“IT’S BEEN A GREAT RIDE”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts