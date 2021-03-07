50 WONDERFUL YEARS
Ron and Betty Rhoads
In honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Ron and Betty Rhoads of Grand Island, their family is requesting a card shower.
Cards may be sent to them at:
2817 Kingston Circle, Grand Island, NE 68803
Their family includes:
Scott and Allyson Rhoads of Gretna, Joey and Rick Olsen of Lincoln;
grandchildren, Jack and Henry Rhoads, and Kyra and Issak Olsen
Ron Rhoads and Betty Kuszak were married March 13, 1971, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island.
“IT’S BEEN A GREAT RIDE”