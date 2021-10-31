Ron and Kay (Fairbanks) Bockstadter

Ron and Kay Bockstadter
Happy 50th Anniversary
The family of Ron and Kay Bockstadter is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 29, 2021.
Cards can be sent to:
15090 W. Guenther Road
Wood River, NE 68883
Ron and Kay (Fairbanks) were married during an ice storm on Oct. 29, 1971, at First Methodist Church in Hastings. The ice didn’t deter the wedding and over the 50 years, a family grew.
Their daughter, Jenny and her husband, Andy, live in the Kansas City area. They have two children, Abby (21) and Adam (17).
Their son, Chad and his wife, Lucy, live in the St. Louis area with their two children, Tori (15) and Zoe (13).
Ron and Kay love spending time with all of them and are willing to drive to many grandkid sporting events especially since they are both retired. Ron may have retired from farming but he now has a patch of wild flowers, his fruit trees and his yard to keep him busy as well as working on his golf game. Kay has retired from nursing, but she continues to be active with the senior citizen center, the Methodist church and playing cards.