Roy and Cathy Van Bibber — Happy 60th Anniversary
Roy and Cathy Van Bibber will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9, 2020. Roy and Cathy were married Sept 9, 1960, in Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19, the only party that is safe to have this year is a card party. So, please join us in wishing our parents a very happy anniversary by letting them know you can’t believe they made it this long either.
Cards can be sent to: 227 S. Oak St., Grand Island, NE 68801
Love, your kids - Roy Jr., Cindy, Rick and daughter-in-law, Dianna
