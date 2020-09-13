 Skip to main content
Russel and Charlene Lemburg — Happy 70th Anniversary

The family of Russel and Charlene (Keldsen) Lemburg of Boelus requests a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary. Russel and Charlene were married Sept. 17, 1950, in Elba.

Their children include Vickie Lemburg of Cairo and Tim Lemburg and his wife Peg of Dannebrog. They have six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Cards may be mailed to: 1857 Fifth Ave., Boelus, NE 68820

