Russel and Charlene Lemburg — Happy 70th Anniversary
The family of Russel and Charlene (Keldsen) Lemburg of Boelus requests a card shower in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary. Russel and Charlene were married Sept. 17, 1950, in Elba.
Their children include Vickie Lemburg of Cairo and Tim Lemburg and his wife Peg of Dannebrog. They have six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Cards may be mailed to: 1857 Fifth Ave., Boelus, NE 68820
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!