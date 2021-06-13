Stephan and Doris Vetter — Happy Golden Anniversary

The children of Stephan and Doris (Fosket) Vetter happily announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary!

The Aurora High School sweethearts, Class of ’67, were married on June 12, 1971, in Aurora. After initially settling in Lincoln, they moved back to Aurora where Steve farmed and Doris raised children and then taught in Aurora until they both retired in 2011.

Steve and Doris were blessed with three boys and daughters-in-law, Ben and Leanne Vetter, Sam and Leah Vetter and Curran and Megan Vetter, and eight grandchildren, Brady, Drew, Claire, Grace, Molly, Kaiden, Phoebe and Micheal.

They will celebrate their golden anniversary with family later this month at the family farm.