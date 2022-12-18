Terry and Glenda Coats

Happy 50th Anniversary

Terry and Glenda (Engelhardt) Coats will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 23, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Giltner.

They have two daughters with spouses, Mindi and Jeremy Kring of Axtell and Kim Coats and Garrett Fisher of Hastings, and four grandchildren, Ashton, Christopher, JT and Kaylee.

A card shower has been requested to help them celebrate.

Mail to:

P.O. Box 294, Giltner, NE 6884

Terry and Glenda wish for support to the Giltner Volunteer Fire Department in lieu of any other gifts.