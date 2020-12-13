Happy 50th Anniversary — Tom and Jeanne Graves

In celebration of Tom and Jeanne Graves’s 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, their children would like to honor them with a card shower.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to:

1915 W. Anna St., Grand Island, NE 68801

Tom and Jeanne are the proud parents of two boys, Brian and Hope of Kearney and Danny and Jodi of Hastings; and five grandchildren, Carsten, Parker, Jackson, Marcus and Madilyn.