 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom and Pat (Moersen) Mattke
0 comments

Tom and Pat (Moersen) Mattke

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Tom and Pat Mattke Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Tom and Pat (Moersen) Mattke were married Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children, Tricia and Rex Ronneau, Stacy and Tim Williams, and grandchildren, Zach (Madi Kleier), Emma and Katie Christensen, Ava Ronneau, Bradon, Madi and T.J. Williams.

Cards and congratulations may be sent to:

105 Apple Lane, Doniphan, NE 68832

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts