Tom and Pat Mattke Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Tom and Pat (Moersen) Mattke were married Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
In celebration of their 50th anniversary, a card shower is being hosted by their children, Tricia and Rex Ronneau, Stacy and Tim Williams, and grandchildren, Zach (Madi Kleier), Emma and Katie Christensen, Ava Ronneau, Bradon, Madi and T.J. Williams.
Cards and congratulations may be sent to:
105 Apple Lane, Doniphan, NE 68832
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!