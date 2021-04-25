 Skip to main content
Tom and Sheryl Dexter
Tom and Sheryl Dexter

Happy 50th Anniversary — Tom and Sheryl Dexter!

Love you both,

Dad, Kids, Grandkids and Great-grandkid!

We are celebrating this important day with a card shower. If you would like to send a card, you may send it to:

407 West Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

