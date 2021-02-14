50th Wedding Anniversary

70th Birthday

Verne and Patty Penas were married Feb. 14, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. They will celebrate 50 years together this year!

Patty will also celebrate her 70th birthday on Feb. 24!

We are planning a big celebration at the lake this summer, in the meantime, please shower them with cards!

Verne and Patty Penas, 610 Midaro Drive, Grand Island, NE 68801

Family includes:

Shauna (daughter) and Will Wagner of Des Moines, Iowa

Tanya (daughter), Mike, Mayson, Owen and Nolan Custer of Gretna

Mandy (daughter), Bryan and Carter Burtle of Grand Island

Kiffin (daughter) Penas and Ashton Harness of Grand Island