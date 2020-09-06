Vincent ‘Giz’ and Mary (Zavala) Valdez, Happy 50th Anniversary
Vincent and Mary were married Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Wood River, Neb.
These 50 years of marriage have blessed them with three children, James, Ty and Tesa, and four grandchildren. Son-in-law Jeremy Aldridge, husband of Tesa, and their three beautiful daughters, Zoey, Veronica and Lainly, are from Cairo. Ty and daughter-in-law, Rachel, and a handsome grandson, Keaton, are from Omaha.
Due to the COVID-19 and God’s willing, we will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in “2021.”
We love you, Mom and Dad, Grandpa and Grandma!
