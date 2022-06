Wayne and Ardy are celebrating their 60th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with an open house at the Methodist Church in Palmer. Hosting the event are their children and grandchildren; Brad and Gayleen Moeller, Mitch, Trevor; Kris and Loren Greenwalt, Nicole and Chris, Greg, Eric; Rhonda and Dave Reimers, Cassie, Ashley, Antoneea-Raeleigh, Kendalyn, Annorah.