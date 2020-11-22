 Skip to main content
Wayne and Diane Meyer
Wayne and Diane Meyer

Wayne and Diane Meyer Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Wayne and Diane were united in marriage Nov. 21, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Their family would like to honor them with a card shower in celebration of this significant milestone.

Best wishes can be sent to:

17600 W. Abbott Road, Cairo, NE 68824

For all that you’ve been to us, for all that you’ve done for us, and for all that you are to us....we love you.

Happy Golden Anniversary!

Sherry, Wendy, Cory and Grace

