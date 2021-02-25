 Skip to main content
Birth announcements for Feb. 25, 2021
ROJAS-HOLT — To Alejandra Rojas-Hunter and Christopher Holt of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 10, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparent is Hope Rojas and great-grandparents are Sylvia Rojas and Javier Rojas, all of Wood River.

