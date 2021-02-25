Birth announcements for Feb. 25, 2021
SANTIN — To Riley and Haley (Reimer) Santin of Giltner, a son born Feb. 10, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
BLANCO — To Connor and Jade (Martin) Blanco of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 15, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith …
STODDARD — To Nick and Abby (Huber) Stoddard of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 27, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dave …