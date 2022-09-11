Arlene Neville Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Look who’s 90!Arlene NevillePlease shower her with cards and memories to:3819 Deerwood Ave.Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Arlene Neville Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jim Luebbe Jim Luebbe Greg Stevenson 70th Birthday Open House for Greg Robison Greg Robison Donna Northup Donna Northup Ruby Davis Happy 80th Birthday, Ruby! Andrew Milton Enevoldsen ‘Andy’ Edwin Bills Happy Birthday, Dad!