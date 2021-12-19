Barbara Clark Dec 19, 2021 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Clark turns 80 on Dec. 26!She has spent her lifetime sending cards and letters to others. Now it’s your turn!Please join us in a card shower. Send to:8348 S. Lucky Seven CourtGold Canyon, AZ 85118Thank you!Mark and Sherma Jones 0 comments Tags Barbara Clark Lifetime Cards Card Games Sending Letter Jones Gold Canyon Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Dwight Donahey Dec 12, 2021 Happy Birthday Birthdays Joyce Schafer Dec 12, 2021 Come Celebrate Birthdays Alice Ann Lonowski Dec 5, 2021 Alice Ann Lonowski Birthdays Agnes 'Aggie' Fila Dec 5, 2021 HAPPY 93rd BIRTHDAY — AGNES ‘AGGIE’ FILA Birthdays Darlene Christensen Nov 21, 2021 Darlene Christensen Birthdays Ernie Kosmicki Dec 12, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday! Birthdays Tom Smith Nov 28, 2021 Tom Smith