Barbara Clark
Barbara Clark

Barbara Clark

Barbara Clark turns 80 on Dec. 26!

She has spent her lifetime sending cards and letters to others. Now it’s your turn!

Please join us in a card shower. Send to:

8348 S. Lucky Seven Court

Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Thank you!

Mark and Sherma Jones

