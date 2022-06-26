Barbara Herter Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Herteris turning 85 in July!To honor their mother, Kris and Ron invite you to shower her with birthday blessings.Please send cards to:50010 24th Road, Gibbon, NE 68840 0 Comments Tags Kris Ron Barbara Herter Birthday Blessing Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bob Schneider Happy 90th Birthday Arlis Phelps Arlis Phelps Colleen Davis Happy 90th Birthday, Mom!