 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernie Raiter

  • 0

Happy Birthday!

Bernie Raiter is turning 80 on October 24th!

Help us celebrate by sending cards to:

P.O. Box 696

Grand Island, NE 68802

Love,

Judi & Family

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts