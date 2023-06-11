Bert Willey Jun 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bert Willey turns 80!This guy loves cards!If you can, send to:112 N. Monroe St., Grand Island, NE 68801 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Willard “Bill” Roseberry Willard ‘Bill’ Roseberry Lonnie Hummel Happy 80th Birthday Lola Briseno Happy 90th Birthday Bob Koepp Happy Birthday Jackie Gawrych Come and Celebrate