Bertha Jerabek
Bertha Jerabek

Bertha Jerabek

Happy 80th Birthday, Bertha!

Bertha Jerabek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 30.

Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

We Love You, Mom!

Please send cards to:

Bertha Jerabek

1423 Jay St., St. Paul, NE 68873

