Happy 80th Birthday, Bertha!Bertha Jerabek will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 30.Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.We Love You, Mom!Please send cards to:Bertha Jerabek1423 Jay St., St. Paul, NE 68873