Betty Carlson Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 80th BirthdayBetty CarlsonThe family of Betty Carlson would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday.Her address is:4166 Mason Ave.Grand Island, NE 68803We love you, Betty, Mom,Grandma and Great-grandma 0 Comments Tags Betty Carlson Birthday Grandma Address Grand Island Ne Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Lyle McMindes Feb 6, 2022 Lyle McMindes Birthdays Elsie Molle Jan 16, 2022 Happy 90th Birthday, Grandma! Birthdays Jim Lewis Feb 6, 2022 Happy 80th Birthday Birthdays Douglas Bryant Jan 30, 2022 Douglas Bryant Birthdays Al Waskowiak Jan 30, 2022 85th Birthday Birthdays Shirley Evans Feb 6, 2022 Shirley Evans Birthdays Lee Krecklow Jan 30, 2022 Happy Birthday, Lee Krecklow Birthdays Mel Jan 30, 2022 Happy 60th Birthday, Mel!