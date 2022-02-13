 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Carlson
0 Comments

Betty Carlson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Carlson

Happy 80th Birthday

Betty Carlson

The family of Betty Carlson would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday.

Her address is:

4166 Mason Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68803

We love you, Betty, Mom,

Grandma and Great-grandma

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts