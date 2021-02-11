Birth announcements for Feb. 11, 2021 Feb 11, 2021 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKMAN — To Gary Workman and Jennifer Beisner of Hastings, a son born Feb. 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. 0 comments Tags Gary Workman Hastings Jennifer Beisner Mary Lanning Healthcare Birth Announcement Son Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Cindy Springsteel Feb 7, 2021 Cindy Larson Springsteel Birthdays Darryl Kroeger Feb 7, 2021 Darryl Kroeger Birthdays Jody LaBrie Feb 7, 2021 HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY! JODY LABRIE Birthdays Ralph Cure Feb 7, 2021 This young man will be 80 on Feb. 11 Birthdays Richard Hohnstein Feb 7, 2021 Happy 80th Birthday, Dad Birthdays Sondra Giese Feb 7, 2021 Sondra Giese Birthdays Roger Bish Feb 7, 2021 90 and Still Looking Good Birthdays Betty Bonczynski Feb 7, 2021 Betty Bonczynski Birthdays Marcia McDonald Jan 31, 2021 Marcia McDonald Birthdays Barbara Townsley Feb 7, 2021 Look who’s 80