Bob Koepp Jun 4, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy BirthdayBob Koepp is turning 85 !Friends and family - let’s celebrateTODAYfrom 2 to 4 p.m.at the Platt Deutsch. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Vanice Bahensky Vanice Bahensky Shari Madison Happy 80th Birthday Elizabeth Harrison Happy 90th Birthday