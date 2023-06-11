Brian Quandt Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian QuandtHappy 50th BirthdayLove,Mom, Sharon, Sarah, Kamdyn, Jayden, Kaylah, Marilyn, Gary 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Willard “Bill” Roseberry Willard ‘Bill’ Roseberry Lonnie Hummel Happy 80th Birthday Lola Briseno Happy 90th Birthday Bob Koepp Happy Birthday Jackie Gawrych Come and Celebrate