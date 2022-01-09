Bud Albin Jan 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Help us CelebrateBud Albin’s90th Birthday!Send birthday wishes to:P.O. Box 276, Polk, NE 68654We are sending all our Love to a wonderful Dad and GrandpaMark and Carita AlbinBrad and Jeanelle AlbinMelody and Mick HoffmanScot Albin Ginger BurneyJill and Mike DeMersand families 0 comments Tags Bud Albin Mick Hoffman Brad Wish Mark Birthday Celebrate Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Jan 2, 2022 Diane (Robinson) Grubbs Birthdays Marilyn Fischer Dec 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Birthdays Young lady Dec 26, 2021 Happy Birthday! Birthdays Barbara Clark Dec 19, 2021 Barbara Clark turns 80 on Dec. 26!