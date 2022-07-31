Look who’s turning 90
Carmen Boord
Happy 90th birthday on Aug. 2.
Love from your family,
Lynn and Steve Foulk, Bill and Vicki Boord, Elaine Sample
and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Donald ‘Don’ Poole
Trish Curran is 60!
Wishing Donna Lee (Bilon) Moyer
Happy 80th Birthday
Norma Janulewicz
Happy 87th Birthday
Happy 89th Birthdays
Virginia Hickey
CARD SHOWER
