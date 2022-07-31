 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carmen Boord

Carmen Boord

Look who’s turning 90

Carmen Boord

Happy 90th birthday on Aug. 2.

Love from your family,

Lynn and Steve Foulk, Bill and Vicki Boord, Elaine Sample

and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

