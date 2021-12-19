 Skip to main content
Happy 90th Birthday!

The family of Carolyn Roper requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Dec. 22.

We love you so much!

Send cards to:

906 Bell Boulevard, Grand Island, NE 68801

