Chauncey Coxbill

Happy 95th Birthday!

Happy 95th Birthday!

Help Chauncey celebrate by sending cards and birthday wishes to:

Chauncey Coxbill, 108 Alpha St., Apt. 107, Grand Island, NE 68803

