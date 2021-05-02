 Skip to main content
Clara Klavon
90th Birthday on May 15

Clara Klavon’s family is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday.

Send cards to:

800 Stoeger Drive, No. 3

Grand Island, NE 68803

