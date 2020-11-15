 Skip to main content
Clarence Blase
Clarence Blase

Clarence Blase

Card Shower to Honor 90th Birthday

The family of Clarence Blase is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Nov. 20.

Cards may be sent to:

2502 North X Road, Hordville, NE 68846

Clarence’s family includes Dwight and Cheryl Blase of Grand Island; Allen and Mary Jo Blase, Brian and Shawna Blase, Ann Blase and Bruce Blase, all of Hordville; and Kay Blase of Milford.

Grandchildren include Eric and Lisa Blase, Adam and Amber Blase and Evann Blase, all of Grand Island; Seth and Kasey Blase of Henderson; Erin Blase and Kara Blase, both of Hordville. Great-grandchildren include Sophie, Landry, Hannah, Dalton, Brody, Lane and Karter, all of Grand Island, and Brigham, Henley and Dax of Henderson.

You are much loved, Dad, Grandpa and Great-grandpa!

