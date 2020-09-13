 Skip to main content
Connie Krohn
Connie Krohn

Connie Krohn

Happy 80th Birthday, Connie Krohn

The family of Connie Krohn of Grand Island is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Her family includes husband, Bob; daughters, Sue Taylor Krohn of Grand Island, Stacy Burger and her husband Mark of St. Charles, Mo.; sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Lois Krohn of Fremont and Steve and Kelley Krohn of Omaha; along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to Connie at:

502 E. Prairie Road

Grand Island, NE 68803

