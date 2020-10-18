Coralee Lautenschlager
Happy 100th Birthday
The family of Coralee Lautenschlager would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on Oct. 20. Please send cards to:
Coralee Lautenschlager
Edgewood Vista
2400 W. 12th St.
Hastings, NE 68901
Family members are Myron and Marsha Lautenschlager, Judy and Lynn Lautenschlager, all of Doniphan, and Karen and Steve Kissinger of Glenvil, plus eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
