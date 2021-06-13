 Skip to main content
Dale Suntych
Dale Suntych

Dale Suntych

Dale Suntych Turns 90!

Birthday wishes can be sent to:

Dale Suntych

c/o Central Nebraska Veterans Home

4510 E. 56th St., D104

Kearney, NE 68847

