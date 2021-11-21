 Skip to main content
Darlene Christensen
Happy 95th Birthday!

Please join our family in wishing this beautiful lady a happy 95th birthday!

Cards may be sent to:

Darlene Christensen

Room 306-B

Tiffany Square Care Center

3119 W. Faidley Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68803

