Delores Stec
HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY!

DELORES STEC

2-19-1922 to 2-19-2022

With love from your family,

Paul and Deb, John, Steve and Beckie,

8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren

Send birthday wishes to:

Tiffany Square

3119 W. Faidley, No. 309

Grand Island, NE 68803

