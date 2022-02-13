Delores Stec Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY!DELORES STEC2-19-1922 to 2-19-2022With love from your family,Paul and Deb, John, Steve and Beckie,8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildrenSend birthday wishes to:Delores StecTiffany Square3119 W. Faidley, No. 309 Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Tags Grandchild Beckie Deb Wish Steve Birthday Paul Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Lyle McMindes Feb 6, 2022 Lyle McMindes Birthdays Elsie Molle Jan 16, 2022 Happy 90th Birthday, Grandma! Birthdays Jim Lewis Feb 6, 2022 Happy 80th Birthday Birthdays Douglas Bryant Jan 30, 2022 Douglas Bryant Birthdays Al Waskowiak Jan 30, 2022 85th Birthday Birthdays Shirley Evans Feb 6, 2022 Shirley Evans Birthdays Lee Krecklow Jan 30, 2022 Happy Birthday, Lee Krecklow Birthdays Mel Jan 30, 2022 Happy 60th Birthday, Mel!