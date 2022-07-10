 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Kamprath

  • 0
Dennis Kamprath

Happy 80th Birthday, Dad

With Love,

Laura, Karyn, Diane

Help Dennis Kamprath celebrate his 80th birthday by sending cards to:

420 S. Madison, Grand Island , NE 68801

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts