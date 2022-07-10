Dennis Kamprath Jul 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 80th Birthday, DadWith Love,Laura, Karyn, DianeHelp Dennis Kamprath celebrate his 80th birthday by sending cards to:420 S. Madison, Grand Island , NE 68801 0 Comments Tags Dennis Kamprath Birthday Laura Diane Dad Love Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Treva Gangwish Happy 95th Birthday Virginia Kaminski CARD SHOWER Bill McDonald Bill McDonald Cheré Schroeder Cheré Schroeder Allan Vieth Allan Vieth Lee Hoelck Help wish