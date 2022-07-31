 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don McClellan

  • 0
Don McClellan

Don McClellan

is turning 99 on Aug. 9!

Help us celebrate this momentous birthday at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Palmer American Legion Annex.

Please let your presence be your gift.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts